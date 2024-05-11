Why policemen are at Rivers Assembly Quarters – CP

The Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, Olatunji Disu, has offered reasons why he deployed his operatives to the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

Disu offered the explanation in an exclusive interview he granted Channels Television on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He said the policemen were solely there to prevent any breach of law and order.

The CP spoke in reaction to claims that officers from his command have taken over the assembly quarters amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the assembly.