Countdown to the 10th AMVCA: Gearing up for a spectacular celebration

The countdown to the biggest night in the movie industry is on, with just a few days to go. This year’s AMVCA holds special significance as it marks the 10th edition of recognizing and rewarding the incredible talent that African creatives bring to the film industry. With the nominees announced and the voting lines closed, anticipation is at its peak. Who will walk away with the awards in the various categories?

As the excitement mounts for the winners to be announced, the AMVCA offers much more than just the awards. Here’s a glimpse of highlights and thrilling moments to anticipate.

Red Carpet Extravaganza: The red carpet remains one of the most anticipated segments of the AMVCAs. From the cultural day to the award ceremony itself, it is where celebrities debut iconic outfits and make bold fashion statements that steal the show. This year, we anticipate nothing short of spectacular looks from the stars.

Moving Tributes and Powerful Speeches: The award ceremony also promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with heartfelt and amazing acceptance speeches. From first-time award recipients to those who express surprise at winning their categories, one thing is certain, we will be captivated by many of the speeches and have the opportunity to witness their genuine happiness as they’re acknowledged for their dedication and hard work.

Unforgettable Live Performances: The AMVCA stage is known for showcasing some of Africa’s most talented musicians and performers. This year, talented artists like Awilo Longomba, Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold, Kcee, and DJ Spinnal, amongst others, will be setting the stage ablaze with their performances.

The Award Night will air live starting with the red carpet at 4 p.m. and the live show at 7 p.m. on May 11th on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.