Court charges anti-Tinubu protester with inciting disturbance

A judge at the Zuba Magistrate Court in Abuja, Senior Magistrate Abdulazeez Ismail Muhammad, has charged Ujah Obiajulu, the anti-Tinubu protester, with the offence of inciting disturbance.

This followed Thursday’s court ruling on whether the prosecution has a prima facie case against the defendant.

PRNigeria reports that Obiajulu has been standing trial since he was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for making some inflammatory statements against the then president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the sitting on Thursday, Magistrate Muhammad said that the evidence can be situated in the definition of, at least, the offence of inciting disturbance or offence against public peace.

He held: “Consequently, the prosecution has aptly established a prima facie case against the defendant, and the defendant has been succinctly fingered as directly involved.

“Against this layout and having found that a prima facie case has been established against the defendant, we proceed in the interest of justice to frame the appropriate one (1) Count against the defendant as follows:

“I, Abdulazeez Ismail Muhammad, Magistrate Grade, sitting at Zuba/Gwagwalada Magisterial District, hereby charge you, Mr Ujah Obiajulu as follows:

“COUNT; That you, Mr Ujah Obiajulu, Male, of No.23 Road G Close, House 9, Festac Town Lagos State, on the 31st day of March 2023 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make some inflammatory statements against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with intent to cause or likely to cause a breach of peace to with you propagate that over your dead body, would the president-elect, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be sworn in as president of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Thereby committing the offence of inciting disturbance contrary to the provision of section 114 Penal Code Act and punishable under the same section. And I hereby direct that you should be tried by this Court.”

