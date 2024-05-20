Rivers crisis: Jonathan urges Wike, Fubara to end feud

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for a truce in the Rivers State political crisis while urging the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to work together.

Jonathan said this on Monday during the unveiling of the Trans-Kalabari Road in the state.

The former President stressed that incessant battles between governors and their predecessors are now becoming a thing in the country while insisting that the recurrence would not augur well for their followers and residents of the affected states.

He said, “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they work together for the collective interest of the citizens of the state, and that is critical.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the land and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help us.

“So, I urge political actors; you must work together if you love the Rivers people. I join the leaders of Rivers State and well-meaning Nigerians who have been calling for a truce and ceasefire to also reemphasise that there is a need for a ceasefire.

“Let us do things that would rather project the state.

“We call on them [Wike and Fubara] to embrace themselves. One hand does not clap. It takes two hands to clap. So, we want them to work together for the collective interest.

Also Read:

“Transition in Nigeria is becoming a problem. At the centre, presidents have taken over from presidents. They are always issues, but at the state level, it is becoming noisy, and I feel that that is not the best.”

Recall that Wike and Fubara have been in a long-standing feud, with President Bola Tinubu intervening to douse the tension brewing in the state.

Last week, about five pro-Wike commissioners resigned for the second time, citing hostility in their working environment. They joined the other four who had resigned earlier.

Fubara also moved the state assembly to a wing in the government house to forestall any possible move of impeachment by the lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister.