Businessman arraigned for allegedly obtaining N22m under false pretences

A 44-year-old businessman, Abiola Afunwape, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N22 million under false pretences.

The police charged Afunwape on three counts but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, SP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in October 2023 at No. 15A Oduduwa Crescent, GRA, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the defendant obtained the amount on the pretext of remitting the same to one Chief Akinola Disu.

The prosecutor added that the defendant converted the sum to his personal use.

He said that the defendant pretended to be an agent of Disu with the aim of extorting Sagelife Laboratories Ltd.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287, 380 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of three million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide proof of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 25 for hearing.