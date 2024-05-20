Abuja shopping complex locked down by Military over assault on soldiers

A shopping complex located in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, Banex Plaza, has been shut down by men of the Nigerian Army, following attacks on some soldiers over the weekend.

Eagle Online recalled a viral video seen on X which showed a multitude of civilians overpowering some soldiers during a free-for-all fight at Banex.

It was gathered that the FCT Police Command on Saturday, deployed officers of the Intelligence Response Team to the area after a conflict ensued between traders and some soldiers on Saturday

Confirming the incident in a statement issued by the FCT Police Command, the police said it had restored peace in the affected area, adding that a buyer had gone with four soldiers to demand a refund, after the purchased phone developed faults, which the shop owner resisted.

The statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said, “This action resulted in a confrontation and squabble with the military personnel. This development led some irate mobs to attack the military personnel which led to an uproar in the environs.”

Reacting to the Saturday incident, officers of the Nigeria Army, in a reprisal, reportedly stormed the plaza on Saturday evening, and were seen in a circulating video beating passersby and punishing some individuals.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, A shop owner, who runs an Apple Products store, confirmed the development, adding that traders are still in talks with the Army.

He said, “No, we are not open. You know because of the issue that happened, the Army has locked down the place.

“At each gate of Banex now, there is a Hilux vehicle, Army Hilux. They won’t even let you cross the place.

“But maybe between tomorrow and next, it will be open, we don’t know. We are still on it, having meetings with them.”