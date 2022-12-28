Ekiti 2022: Election Petitions Tribunal set to deliver judgment 

The Ekiti Election Petitions Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the June 18 governorship election of the State Thursday.

The Secretary to the Tribunal, Umar Abubakar, announced this well-known Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city.

Abubakar said: “The Election Petitions Tribunal in charge of the Ekiti State Governorship election will on Thursday the 29th of December, deliver judgment in the petition filled by Chief Segun Oni, challenging the victory of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

“The judgment will hold at the Tribunal venue, located within the Ekiti State High Court, Ado-Ekiti by 9.00 am

“All concerned authorities are to take note.”

The petitioner, Chief Segun Oni, also a former Governor and candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) had challenged the election victory of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Oni had claimed in his petition that Oyebanji’s election was characterized with irregularities.

He had therefore argued that it was wrong for the Mai Mala Buni-led APC leadership to have supervised the primary election process that led to Oyebanji’s emergence as the APC candidate.

After weeks of arguments and counter arguments, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had adjourned until November 23 for the adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

Kpochi urged the counsel to exchange their written addresses and replies, within the time-frame.

The Chairman of the three-member panel had reserved judgment, after all parties had adopted their final written addresses at the last sitting






