Convocation: Proffer solutions to world’s problems, LASU V-C advises graduands

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has urged the institution’s graduands to contribute their quota in proffering solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the world.

Olatunji-Bello made the plea at the 26th convocation of the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions of the institution on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that Nigeria needed skilled professionals that could be of help in actualising and promoting her economic prosperity.

The total number of graduating students for the 2020/ 2021 and 2021/ 2022 academic sessions was 10,183 students.

The 10,183 students are finishing with, either, a diploma, first degree, postgraduate diploma, or academic masters.

“You are the answers that our nation needs; we live in a world desperate for solution providers.

“As you know, all spheres of human society are plagued by seemingly intractable crises begging for answers.

“I urge you to stand out and be different; do not be swayed by the appeal of immediate gratification, and train your mouth to say no to invitations that will short-change the system,” Olatunji-Bello said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the institution had trained the graduating students to not just be great professionals but fantastic individuals.

“I am confident that you are prepared for the challenges ahead and I urge you to be good ambassadors of our dear university in the wider society, having been found worthy both in learning and in character.

“I wish you all the best in your future endeavours,” she said.

Olatunji said that with a total of 282 first-class graduands in the two academic sessions, the university was graduating her highest number of first-class graduates in her 40 years of existence.

Giving a breakdown of the grades of the graduating students, she said that there were 148 first-class graduates in the 2020/2021 academic session.

“In the 2021/2022 academic session, the institution had 128 first-class graduates, and six first-class graduates from the sandwich course.

“Feyisayo Lopez of 2020/2021 academic session from the Department of Physiology (LASUCOM) finished with a CGPA of 4.91(First Class Honours).

“Aminat Yusuf of 2021/2022 from the Faculty of Law finished with the perfect CGPA of 5.00 (First Class Honours), to become the best graduating student in the history of LASU.

“There are 3,375 graduates with Second-Class Upper Division; 5,311 with Second-Class Lower Division; 1,105 Third Class; 36 Pass and 74 Non-Classified Degrees for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS),” she said.

Cash gifts were given to the best-graduating students in all Faculties of the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.