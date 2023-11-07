CIBN inaugurates 160-seater ‘Bankers’ Hall’ at NAU, Awka

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has inaugurated a smart hub at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, to train and produce chartered bankers.

The gesture is to develop the banking and finance sector in the country.

While inaugurating the 160-seater hub, named ‘CIBN Bankers’ Hall’, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr Ken Opara, said the gesture was part of the institute’s commitment to advancing the course of banking and finance industry in Nigeria.

Opara said that the hub was a smart resource centre, fully furnished and equipped with ultra-modern and digital facilities for the training and development of future bankers.

He said that the hub would expose students and the entire academic community to contemporary and emerging issues in the world of banking and finance.

He said: “This edifice that is being inaugurated today will be known and called ‘CIBN Bankers’ Hall’. It is a hub for learning and production of chartered bankers from this great citadel of learning.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone upon which societal progress is built and the establishment of this hub is an eloquent testimony of our commitment to this ideal.

“By endowing this hall, we are taking a significant step toward equipping aspiring banking and finance professionals with the knowledge, skills and values needed to excel in their careers.

“We aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice as well as academia and industry, thereby providing a world-class learning environment where students can gain practical exposure and hands-on experience”.

While appealing to the school management to prioritise the maintenance of the hub, Opara urged the students to use the facility judiciously to excel academically and in their chosen careers.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of NAU, Prof. Charles Esimone, appreciated CIBN for the investment and provision of the needed environment and support to equip students and prepare them for the future.

The VC said: “This project was commissioned in April and today, we are inaugurating it.

“This is the fastest project to be delivered in the history of the university and we are grateful for the corporate social responsibility extended to us.

“I want to tell CIBN that you will never regret making this investment in the university.

“NAU has moved from number 36 to number four in national ranking. Therefore, it has become a destination for any support and investment. I urge other organisations to emulate CIBN”.

In his remarks, the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, NAU, Prof. Pius Okoye, assured that the hub would be guarded jealously and put into optimal use. NAN