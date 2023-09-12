Trending
Agege LG creates security outfit to enhance community policing

Agege Local Government Area Lagos State has inaugurated a security outfit, ‘PARAMOLE’, created  to strengthen security in the community .

The Council’s Chairman, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, launched the outfit with  50 personnel, two patrol vehicles, four motorcycles and 10 bicycles

Speaking at the inauguration Egunjobi  charged  the personnel  to be good ambassadors of the local government  area by discharging their duties diligently  and conscientiously .

He said the new outfit,as well as empowerment of residents  through various programmes, was part of  the council’s efforts   to address security challenges in the community.

“High youth  unemployment rate, inadequate security personnel  are two of the reasons we have security challenges in the country.

“The council under my watch , has been making  efforts  to address those issues in our community .

“The creation of “PARAMOLE” is to engage  our youths and involve them in addressing security challenges in Agege.

“‘ We all know  that,’ An idle mind is the devil’s workshop’, we are also empowering our youths to discourage them from taking to crime.

“We have trained over 2000 youths in tailoring, graphic design, catering, hairdressing and empowered them with the  necessary equipment.

“Over 250 youths are on the council’s payroll, receiving N10,000 each every month .We are doing all these  to support them and give them a sense of belonging ” he said

Egunjobi said that the outfit would complement regular security operatives to make the community a safer place.

The Chairman said that the  security personnel had been properly trained and given the necessary equipment to perform their duties.

Egunjobi urged the personnel  to work  according to their rules of engagement .

“I urge you to shun acts capable of bringing the council’s name into disrepute and ensure total compliance with  your rules of engagement.

“I also call on criminals in our community to quit crime or relocate as Agege  will  no longer be  a safe place for them  carry out their  activities,” he said.

The Chairman also urged men of the Nigeria Police Force , those of  Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and men of other law enforcement agencies to cooperate with personnel  of the local  security outfit  in the  discharge of their duties.

Speaking, Olabisi Elebute, Divisional Police Officer of Pen Cinema  Police Station,  Agege , charged the newly inaugurated community security personnel  to perform their duties diligently .

Elebute advised them to serve with integrity, confidence and be  available whenever and wherever needed.

“Integrity ,confidence  are some of the things  you need to perform your duties. At the same time, refrain from illegal acts and do your job responsibly.

“You don’t mingle with criminals or receive bribe from anyone to prevent him from being arrested.

“You must be a good ambassador of your community, state and the entire country,” she said.

