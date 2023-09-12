Agege LG creates security outfit to enhance community policing

Agege Local Government Area Lagos State has inaugurated a security outfit, ‘PARAMOLE’, created to strengthen security in the community .

The Council’s Chairman, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, launched the outfit with 50 personnel, two patrol vehicles, four motorcycles and 10 bicycles

Speaking at the inauguration Egunjobi charged the personnel to be good ambassadors of the local government area by discharging their duties diligently and conscientiously .

He said the new outfit,as well as empowerment of residents through various programmes, was part of the council’s efforts to address security challenges in the community.

“High youth unemployment rate, inadequate security personnel are two of the reasons we have security challenges in the country.

“The council under my watch , has been making efforts to address those issues in our community .

“The creation of “PARAMOLE” is to engage our youths and involve them in addressing security challenges in Agege.

“‘ We all know that,’ An idle mind is the devil’s workshop’, we are also empowering our youths to discourage them from taking to crime.

“We have trained over 2000 youths in tailoring, graphic design, catering, hairdressing and empowered them with the necessary equipment.

“Over 250 youths are on the council’s payroll, receiving N10,000 each every month .We are doing all these to support them and give them a sense of belonging ” he said

Egunjobi said that the outfit would complement regular security operatives to make the community a safer place.

The Chairman said that the security personnel had been properly trained and given the necessary equipment to perform their duties.

Egunjobi urged the personnel to work according to their rules of engagement .

“I urge you to shun acts capable of bringing the council’s name into disrepute and ensure total compliance with your rules of engagement.

“I also call on criminals in our community to quit crime or relocate as Agege will no longer be a safe place for them carry out their activities,” he said.

The Chairman also urged men of the Nigeria Police Force , those of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and men of other law enforcement agencies to cooperate with personnel of the local security outfit in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking, Olabisi Elebute, Divisional Police Officer of Pen Cinema Police Station, Agege , charged the newly inaugurated community security personnel to perform their duties diligently .

Elebute advised them to serve with integrity, confidence and be available whenever and wherever needed.

“Integrity ,confidence are some of the things you need to perform your duties. At the same time, refrain from illegal acts and do your job responsibly.

“You don’t mingle with criminals or receive bribe from anyone to prevent him from being arrested.

“You must be a good ambassador of your community, state and the entire country,” she said.