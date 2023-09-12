Lagos Assembly confirms another Sanwo-Olu’s nominee

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed another nominee, Tolani Sule-Akibu, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sule-Akibu was earlier dropped last Wednesday. He is one of the 18 nominees sent to the House by Sanwo-Olu on September 4.

The lawmaker confirmed the nominee through voice votes during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, Tuesday.

His confirmation was stepped down by the lawmakers on Wednesday during the plenary.

The lawmakers could not reach an agreement on whether to approve or disapprove his nomination.

However, Meranda said the lawmakers had given their approval to the nomination of Sule-Akibu with a voice vote.

Meranda, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Lekan Onafeko, to write the governor on the confirmation of Sule-Akibu.

In all, 38 nominees have so far been confirmed while two were rejected. No reasons were earlier given for the rejection.