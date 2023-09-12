Kogi 2023: Former PDP Deputy Governor officially joins APC ahead of poll

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arc Yomi Awoniyi, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Awoniyi, who expressed his admiration for Governor Yahaya Bello’s exemplary leadership, commitment to inclusivity, unity of purpose, and governance, was officially received into the APC at the party’s National Headquarters, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He served as Deputy Governor of Kogi State from 2011 to 2015 during Captain Idris Wada’s administration.

The former PDP chieftain acknowledged the complexities and challenges of Kogi State politics and commended Governor Bello for exceeding expectations.

He said, “I served as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State between 2011 and 2015. I know the state very well, and I can tell you that the current governor has done exceptionally well in terms of leadership and good governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.

“These qualities are some of the reasons I decided to join the APC and offer my support to him and the incoming administration.”

Governor Yahaya Bello, while welcoming Awoniyi, whom he described as a “big fish”, said his decision to join the APC was significant.

He stressed that Awoniyi’s move was a clear demonstration of the people’s satisfaction with his achievements and their willingness to support his leadership for the state’s success.

“I am pleased to welcome the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arc Abayomi Awoniyi, into our party today. Awoniyi is a prominent figure who has just joined a significant movement. I am delighted with his decision to join our party, and I can assure you that the APC will do more for the people of our state,” the governor stated.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Awoniyi’s decision to join the APC.

He highlighted the influx of defections from opposition parties to the APC in Kogi State, under Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership, as evidence of the governor’s achievements and his ability to unite people for societal progress.

Ganduje assured Awoniyi and others who had joined or plan to join the APC that they would be given equal opportunities within the party.

As the governorship election in Kogi State approaches, there has been an influx of members of opposition parties to the ruling party.

Former senators, House of Representatives members, and party chairmen have joined the APC, en masse, in recent times.