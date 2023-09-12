Road medians not dumpsites, Oyo warns residents

The Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, warned residents to stop dumping refuse on medians, road sides, warning that any one caught in the act would be punished according to the extant of the law.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, stated this during a visit and monitoring of the major roads.

He said in the government’s bid at ensuring an environmental friendly State, the Ministry has commenced the clearing and evacuation of bushes and dumps on major road medians.

He declared that the present administration is poised at ensuring a clean environment across the State.

He however charged residents to collaborate with government at achieving the noble feat, through environmental law compliance.

The commissioner further warned residents, passersby, and marketers that henceforth, walkways, roadsides, highways would no longer be tolerated as trading zones.

He declared that occupants of such areas should vacate, so the infrastructure can serve its purposes.

He educated that the road medians which had been ignorantly misconstrued for dumpsite, are deliberately, and purposely constructed for the safety of pedestrians to cross roads, the allowance of smoother traffic flow, the reduction of risks of head-on collisions, the enhancement of aesthetics and pleasant view of the road and environment at large.

In another dimension, the Commissioner reemphasized the commitment of the present administration towards make all public schools’, conducive to learning.

According to the Commissioner, all shanties, illegal structures and shops attached to school buildings would be removed at the expiration of deadline issued to the owners.

Mogbonjubola emphasized, that Oyo State Government, would not hesitate to enforce sanction to every individuals, corporate bodies and groups committing environmental infractions, irrespective of how highly placed. Areas monitored by the Commissioner include: Mokola-Dugbe-Ring Road, and Mokola -Sango-U.I-Ojoo axis.

He clarified that the evacuation exercise would be carried out in all the zones in the State.