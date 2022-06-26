30-year-old man punches mother of two to death

A 30-year old man, Ebube Oba, was on Sunday arrested by the police over alleged murder of his neighbour, Uzomaka Ekpe.

This is coming less than 24 hours after police arrested of 30-year-old man for raping 75-year-old septuagenarian.

A statement by the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Oba was apprehended after he allegedly killed his neighbour and mother of two at Nkpor Agu area of Ogidi, Anambra State.

The statement, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, noted that the suspect, residing at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was locked in a quarrel with Ekpe at about 4:33pm on Saturday.

Ikenga said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the deceased, during the quarrel, exchanged blows.

The suspect was said to have given some blows to the woman, which resulted to her death, he said preliminary information revealed.

He added: “Ebube hit Mrs Uzomaka Ekpe on the chest and face with fist blows before she collapsed.

“She was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The body of late Mrs Ekpe had been deposited to the morgue, while the suspect is in police custody for further investigation, after which the case will be charged to court.”

Ikenga however stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, advised residents of the state to learn how to control their anger in the face of quarrels.