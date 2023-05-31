10th NASS: APC NWC meets with Progressives Governors

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC) is in a crucial meeting with its Governors.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not made public, but a source in the NWC said it was called to discuss the 10th National Assembly NASS leadership zoning arrangements.

In the House of Representatives, North West geopolitical zone is to produce the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker goes to the South East zone.

Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna and Benjamin Kalu, Abia State are slated as consensus candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.