You can enjoy toilet I renovated at Panti, Seun Kuti taunts Naira Marley

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has taunted Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, who is currently being held by the police over the death of his former signee, Ileriloluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Kuti said he renovated the cell where he was held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, after he left around mid-2023.

Recall that the son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested in May for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a video posted while speaking in Pidgin on X on Sunday morning, Kuti said he donated funds for the cell to be renovated, including its toilet, shower and walls for people coming after him to enjoy staying in the custody of the police.

“There is information I had never announced. It is important for me to say it here. It can be you tomorrow. Immediately I left Panti cell, do you know the first thing I did? I gave my people money to go and renovate the cell,” Kuti said hilariously.

“I gave them money to change the toilet, change the shower, and paint the wall. I ensure this renovation with my own money. If you think it isn’t true, go to Panti and verify.

“I repaired the cell where I stayed. I put tiles, and renovated it. You know why I did all that, I realised I could even be back there tomorrow.”

“And now, Naira can enjoy my charity,” he said while laughing uncontrollably.”

“I’m sorry, I’m using this to make a joke. Yoruba people say that out of serious conversation also comes hilarity.”