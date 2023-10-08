LASTMA averts fire disaster as fuel tanker falls 

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have again averted what could have been another major fire disaster at Ajayi Junction along Oke-Ira Road by Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Ikeja.

This was made public in a press statement released by the Agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, confirming that a tanker fully loaded with Petroleum product fell down and had its contents spilling towards residential buildings.

Adebayo related that in order to avert another imminent fire disaster, LASTMA Officials as first emergency responder after arriving at the scene around at exact 8:00pm immediately called other emergency responders particularly the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already wanted to be scooping spilling fuel from the tanker”

LASTMA Spokesperson confirmed that Policemen from Oke-Ira Area ‘G’ Police Division provided security backup at the scene with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services doing the needful.

He disclosed that motorists coming from Haruna or Ojodu Berger end were diverted through Excellence Hotel to come out from Muyibi Street and link Oke-Ira proper to continue their journey.

Investigation revealed that trans-loading commences immediately another tanker was brought to the scene by the owner.