U.S. Dep. Secretary, Campbell hails Nigeria’s foreign policy thrust

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell, has commended Nigeria’s 4D foreign policy thrust under President Bola Tinubu, which comprises Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

Campbell gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the U.S. Mission to the sixth U.S.-Nigeria Bi-national Commission (BNC), which he co-chaired with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar in Abuja, the Embassy stated on Saturday.

While welcoming Tuggar’s vision for the future of Nigeria’s foreign policy as laid out in the 4D doctrine, Campbell promised to explore the possibility of U.S. assistance to augment Nigeria’s efforts in these areas.

He disclosed further that the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement would visit Nigeria in July, while a symposium for U.S. and Nigerian technology leaders would be held in Washington, D.C. in October.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), BNC is the premier platform of official engagement between the U.S. and Nigerian governments to expand cooperation and advance shared goals and democratic values.

This year’s BNC is built on the strong foundation agreed during the January 23, 2024, meeting between Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abuja, as well as the February 2020 BNC held in Washington, D.C.

Established in 2010, the sixth BNC featured five working groups covering a range of issues to advance the two countries’ mutual interests, reaffirming the robust bilateral cooperation enjoyed by the U.S. and Nigeria.

The groups focused on the U.S.-Nigeria partnership in shared prosperity, security cooperation, democracy, governance and accountability, health, and movement of people.

It also included four discussions on expanding U.S.-Nigeria cooperation to identify solutions to improve outcomes in the areas of cyber-crimes and the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Other areas of discussion included food security, and growth in the digital economy and emerging technologies.