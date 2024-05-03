I foresee removal of presidents, revolution in Africa – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that he foresees the removal of some presidents and revolution in the African continent very soon.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday through the Media Office of the prophet.

Primate Ayodele noted that some presidents that have spent years in power and those who are transferring power to their offspring would be swept away in the impending revolution.

He stated that there will be an uprising against the presidents as citizens will begin to rise against them.

The prophet also explained that he saw a new dawn regarding the economy of the African continent.

Ayodele said: “The time for judgment is near for those who transfer power to their children.

“Revolution is coming to Africa and it will sweep away those who have spent many years in power.

“They will begin to rise against them nationwide; the populace will rise up against them.

“I see general crisis in Africa politics, a new dawn is coming to African economy, I see freedom from the shackles of dollar.”

Speaking on the election in Chad, Primate Ayodele revealed that the incumbent head of state, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will win the presidential election, but warned him of the dangers ahead of his administration.

The man of God made it known that Idriss will face attempts to truncate his government and that there will be moves to take his life.

He warned him to be careful against political troubles and making wrong agreements that will affect his government.

He said: “In Chad, Idriss will win the election but there will be a gang up against him. There will be attempts to truncate his government despite the fact that his government will have international backings.

“He has good intentions but there will be complications politically.

“I see an attempt on his life but he will escape it.

“He will want to put Chad in a good state but there will be troubles against him politically.

“He will enter a wrong agreement that will affect his policies.

“They must be careful against natural disasters and bomb explosions.

“Also, in Tunisia, the incumbent president will retain his seat.”