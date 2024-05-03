EFCC cautions students against internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged students of the Federal Science and Technical College, Ukana Offot, Akwa Ibom State to abhor all forms of internet crimes and imbibe tenets of integrity.

The Head, Public Affairs Department, EFCC Uyo Zonal Command, Assistant Commander II, T. E. Nwosu, gave the charge.

Nwosu spoke on Friday during a sensitisation session with old and new members of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Club of the Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo.

She charged the students to always remember that crime does not pay, but brings pain, suffering and setbacks to offenders, as well as their family and friends.

She said: I urge you to embrace good morals, shun crime and imbibe a culture of integrity so that the foundation you are laying now for your tomorrow, will be rooted in the right principles.”

Nwosu reminded the students that whatever crime that is committed today through the internet, will always come back to haunt the perpetrators because the internet does not forget.

When such crimes are discovered, she said the EFCC will ensure that whoever committed the crime will definitely do the time, adding: “As club members, you are expected to live above board and partner with the EFCC by sharing information.

“The EFCC will not shield any offender, even a club member.”

The school Principal, P.O. Ogungheme, who received the team on arrival, commended the Commission for its efforts under the current leadership at ensuring that nobody is above the law.

Ogungheme vowed that under her leadership, “the school will work with the Commission to ensure that the Federal Science and Technical College remains a crime free zone”.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the EFCC Integrity Club bannerette, T-shirts, caps, Club Constitution and notepads, which were handed over to the club members.