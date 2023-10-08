Davido speaks on botched Warri show, explains absence

Nigerian music megastar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has reacted to a claim by Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), that he failed to honour a contract after collecting $94,000.

Pinnick, while speaking at the 19th edition of Warri Again, expressed displeasure that Davido failed to show up.

He claimed that the singer was paid $94,000 and booked a plane with $18,000 for him to convey him and his team to the state, yet he didn’t turn up.

“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him,” the former NFF boss said.

But in a post via his Instagram story on Sunday, Davido said he had notified the event organisers in advance that he wouldn’t be able to attend.

He said despite this, they persisted in promoting the show using his name.

“To my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out apologies that you had to experience this.

“I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name. It’s a shame.

“But especially for my fans out there, don’t worry, you know I gotta bring Timeless to Delta State. We will do it proper, bigger and better,” he wrote.