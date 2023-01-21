Suspected terrorists kill Councillor in Niger State

Suspected terrorists have killed Saleh Yakubu, the Councillor representing Allawa Ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, a government official has confirmed.

He was killed in the early hours of Friday on his way from Kuta to Allawa, his home town, the official confirmed further.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, said he got information that the councillor was killed on his way to Allawa.

He said that details of his killing was still sketchy.

Umar said it was alleged that the deceased and one other person were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the terrorists.

He said that the deceased was asked to drop from the motorcycle and the terrorists opened fire on him.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Abiodun Waisu, said that the command had yet to receive information on the incident.

But Daniel Jagaba, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Akilu Kuta, said that he received a telephone call from the chairman informing him that the councillor left Kuta town for his home town Allawa for the weekend and was killed.