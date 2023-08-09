State sacks senior civil servant over alleged N3m salary scam

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission has terminated the appointment of Ibrahim Garba, Chief Secretarial Assistant attached to the State Pension Board, over alleged “serious misconduct of salary and pension scam”.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Information Officer, BSCSC, Saleh Umar, on Tuesday.

The commission alleged that Garba’s action violated the Public Service Rule 0327(XI), which deals with the issues of financial embezzlement.

It said: “The commission approved the termination during a sitting of the 17th plenary session held on August 1.

“A disciplinary committee of the State Pension Board found Garba guilty of swapping the account number of one Audu Mohammed, now deceased, with his own.

“This facilitated the change of pay point after the relatives of the deceased reported his death.

“Thereafter, he received illegal pension for 55 months of N54,871 for four years and seven months which amounted to over N3 million.

”This amount will be recovered from Garba’s benefits.”

The statement further explained that the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, has called on workers in the state to be God-fearing in the discharge of their duties.

Usman said the Public Service Rule must be observed and adhered to as a guide

The Chairman assured the civil servants in the state that no worker will be victimised for nothing and the commission will not fold its hands while bad eggs sabotage the service.