Sanitation: Sanwo-Olu approves creation of Tertiary Drains Squad in 57 Councils

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has approved the creation of Tertiary Drains Squad (TDS) in the 57 Local Governments LGAs and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

This was made known Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources Engr. Joe Igbokwe at the second edition of stakeholders meeting with LGs/LCDAs on Cleaning and Maintenance of Tertiary Drains in Lagos State.

Igbokwe promised in a statement issued by Director, Public Affairs Kunle Adeshina affirmed that the Squad will compliment the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang already existing at the state level to ensure that tertiary drains properly discharge into primary and secondary drains.

While urging the Council authorities to think big but start small, he explained that with the employment of 50 drainage attendants that would be paid a minimum of N35,000 monthly, the councils would spend less but achieve more, compared to what they presently spend to clean tertiary drains.

He added that there is no straight jacketed approach to implementing the directives of Mr Governor, but each council must adopt the strategy that suits it.

He rereiterated that the stakeholders meeting is one of the proactive measures put in place to have synergy between the State and Local Governments in terms of interdependence as it affects drainage channels.

He declared that it’s high time that LG/LCDAs take ownership of tertiary drains to reduce the pressure of desilting and cleaning of the secondary and primary channels where the State Government has continued to engage human and financial resources

“I am confident that this second forum will afford us the opportunity to agree on best practices to resolve all the issues concerning the cleaning and maintenance of tertiary drains which are the drains that run across our tenements and how Local Councils should be at the forefront of monitoring and compelling residents to clean the tertiary drains across the state” he said.

The meeting which held at the LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa, according to Igbokwe, was consummated to sensitize Local Governments, its administrators as well as stakeholders to map out a new course on cleaning of tertiary drains and proffer solutions to foreseeable challenges.

He stated this inform why the state government invited the major dramatis personae in the Local Council which include the Council Engineers, Head of Environment and Council Managers amongst others to evolve strategic methods to improve the environment and ensure a flood free society.

He commended the enormous efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG), employed by the State Government and deployed to undertake quick fix to free manholes or clogged up tertiary drains across the State.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr Lekan Shodeinde said the time has come for Local Government Councils to take up their constitutional roles of tertiary drainage maintenance across the state stressing that all hands must be on deck as the present administration is determined to ensure a flood free Lagos in line with the vision the State Government.

Shodeinde explained that there should be no excuse of inhibitions from political leaders in the discharge of their duties as far as such projects and intentions are well laid out.

He said they must be bold to tackle challenges of having a cleaner environment, by always insisting on the right action always in a bold way meeting is about seeking continuous buy- in of the Local Government Councils/LCDAs in ensuring the regular cleaning of the tertiary drains across the 57 to complement the effort of the State towards regular maintenance and cleaning of the secondary and Primary channels.

He informed that the State Drainage Engineers and Coordinators are available in all our 57 Local Governments Areas and Local Council Development Areas to complement the efforts of Local Government Councils with the maintenance and cleaning of tertiary drains at all time.

He appealed to Lagosians to always report cases of drainage blockages, indiscriminate dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorized places to the state Government through the CITIMONITOR APP from Google play store and IStore to report any environmental infraction across the state.

While also contributing, the President of the Head of Sanitation in Local Governments, Dr Samuel Akingbein appealed that such meetings would in future involve the Physical Planning authorities.

He said this has became necessary because many infractions especially construction on tertiary drains have often been attributed to planning authorities.

The event was attended by Council Engineers, Council Managers and other Sanitation officers representing the 52 LG/LCDA in the State.