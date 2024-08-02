Protest: Group demands arrest of SAN over death of policeman, others

A group, Integrity Youth Alliance, has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the accredited solicitor of the Take It Back Movement, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for the wanton destruction, looting and killing of police personnel and other Nigerians caused by the protest the movement instigated on August 1, 2024.

The group made the demand on Friday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Danjuma Lamido, to the media.

Lamido said since the Take It Back Movement accredited solicitors did not submit to the various State Commissioners of Police where they intend to carry out their protests, including the Federal Capital Territory, the venue/route of their assembly, congregation, or procession, the commencement and closing time during the day, the modus operandi of the protests, and all other information that should have been a guide for the police as well as other members of the public, who are equally entitled to their constitutional right of movement, Adegboruwa should be arrested now.

It said: “It is unfortunate that the human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa could boldly salute the courage of hoodlums who came out for the demonstrations, destruction, and looting in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT Abuja, Niger, and Jigawa State, respectively.

“It is shameful that the human rights lawyer, who should sympathise with the Nigeria Police on the killing of a policeman in Kaduna and burning of several police stations across the country, could still appeal to all security and law enforcement agencies to follow acceptable standards of handling civil protests to avoid bloodshed or loss of lives.

Also Read:

“Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, as a SAN, should be the number one person to obey the court order that restrained the protesters to the MKO Abiola since they didn’t appeal the judgement, but unfortunately, his clients went about all major cities across the country inciting security personnel, destroying police stations, attempts to take over government houses, looting of government infrastructure, several warehouses and shops have so far been looted and, in several instances, completely destroyed.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and charge him to court with the hoodlums arrested during the protests across the country.”

Post Views: 108