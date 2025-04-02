Edo: Okpebholo extends olive branch to Ighodalo after tribunal victory

The governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okebholo has extended an olive branch to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo to join hands with him to develop the state in the aftermath of the ruling of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed his victory in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

In a statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor said he has dedicated the victory to the people of Edo State for their confidence in him when they voted him as governor of the state.

The statement read that “The Tribunal, after a thorough and impartial examination of the petitions brought forward by the opposition, has dismissed all claims, confirming that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Governor Monday Okpebholo was duly elected.

“This decision validates the overwhelming support demonstrated by the citizens and residents of Edo State during the election. It reaffirms the integrity of our democratic process and stands as a testament to the will of the people.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo wishes to express his profound gratitude to the tribunal for their diligence and fairness. He also extends his sincere appreciation to the people of Edo State for their unwavering support and belief in his vision for a prosperous and united state.”

He quoted the governor as saying that “This victory is not mine alone, but a victory for every citizen and resident of Edo State. It is a mandate to continue the work we have started, to build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We remain committed to our promise of good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.”

Itua said “The Governor calls upon all citizens, including the opposition and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, to join hands in the spirit of unity and work together for the progress of Edo State. It is time to put aside partisan differences and focus on the common goal of building a better future for our state.

“The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo remains focused on delivering on its campaign promises and will not be distracted by frivolous litigation. The administration is committed to serving the people of Edo State with dedication and integrity.”

