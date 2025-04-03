Jubilation in DUFUTH as CMD resumes work after return of normalcy

There was great jubilation and joy among staff and management of David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State on Wednesday as the Chief Medical Director, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, resumed duty following the return of normalcy to the hospital.

It has been at the centre of national discourse following days of protests and counter-protests that threatened to disrupt its operations.

Recall that the hospital staff and management had staged a solidarity march and counter-protest last week, declaring their support for the CMD while absolving her of all allegations of wrongdoing levelled against her by the host community.

That singular act by the staff, which attracted wide media attention, led to a dramatic turn of events marking a turning point in the crisis.

Staff of the hospital on Wednesday converged on the entrance of the main hospital complex, chanting solidarity songs as they awaited the arrival of the CMD who they subsequently greeted with a heroic welcome, embracing her one after another.

Addressing the overjoyed staff, Professor Agwu expressed her gratitude to them for their unprecedented demonstration of solidarity and love.

She appreciated President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, and the DUFUTH Board Chairman for their invaluable support and intervention.

While assuring that the institution was poised to continue making President Tinubu proud, recognising that health falls within his renewed hope agenda, Professor Agwu also expressed conviction that DUFUTH would become the number one healthcare facility in the country.

She noted that despite accusations of absenteeism, the staff’s overwhelming presence had demonstrated their commitment and attendance to their work.

To commemorate the hospital’s shared journey, particularly the events of the past weeks, Professor Agwu proposed establishing a pioneer record of photo collection featuring staff faces and names.

She urged the staff to continue praying for her, for the grace to keep leading with transparency and accountability.

With this restoration of normalcy, it is believed that DUFUTH and its management would continue to advance its efforts towards providing quality healthcare services to all categories of clients unhindered.

