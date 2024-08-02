Day 2: ‘Hungry dey’, Port-Harcourt boils as protesters confront police

Protesters in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have reportedly stormed the Federal Secretariat, Aba Expressway to register their grievances to the government.

According to reports, a good number of youths, on Thursday, gathered at the Government House, Port Harcourt to listen to what the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had to say about the ongoing protest.

There was outrage when the governor promised to give them “small thing” to assuage their thirst.

Governor Fubara, who addressed the protesters at exactly 12:01pm, said he was aware of the pains of Nigerians and that he would convey the message to President Bola Tinubu.

“You are here because you want a better Nigeria. I am one of you. I see your pains. I will convert your message to the President”, he said.

However, some irate youths felt insulted by the Governor’s monetary gift with some asking rhetorically, “how much can you pay us. We want good governance and not money. Keep your money”, they chanted.

However, on Day 2 of #Endbadgovernance protest, the demonstrators stormed Federal Secretariat, Aba expressway and confronted police officers stationed to protect them.

They were heard chanting ‘hungry dey, hungry dey, hungry dey’, while approaching police officers on duty.

