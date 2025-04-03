Ex-NYSC DG Tsiga regains freedom from abductors

The former Director General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (retd.). has regained freedom from his abductors.

A family member of the General, Malam Suleiman Tsiga, confirmed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to Tsiga, the former DG, who was released on Wednesday, is in good condition but receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

NAN reports that Tsiga was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people on February 6, 2025 at his residence in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The suspected gunmen reportedly demanded N250 million for his release but later reduced it to N50 million.

However, the source did not disclose if a ransom was paid before he was released.

