YABATECH governing council calls for cooperation, Unity, shared visions from stakeholders

The newly constituted Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), under the leadership of Professor Isolaowa Afolabi, has called for cooperation, unity and shared visions from all stakeholders of the institution.

The Chairman made this call during a historic maiden visit to the institution with other members of the governing council and at the inaugural meetings held at the college Multipurpose Hall.

The visit, which marked a significant milestone in the anal of the seventy-seven (77) year old first tertiary institution in Nigeria, featured a series of strategic meetings with key stakeholders of the College.

Professor Afolabi, an esteemed academic and administrator, in his address to the Council and other Principal Officers, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration, stating, “Our collective goal is to ensure that the college retains its prestigious position as the foremost polytechnic in Nigeria.

“This can only be achieved through a shared vision and unwavering support from all members of this institution” he sounded.

Professor Afolabi highlighted the council’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity.

He averred that his open-door policy would aim at fostering a culture of open dialogue and mutual respect.

According to him, “we are here to listen, to learn, and to work together. My office is open to everyone, and I encourage all stakeholders to engage with us as we strive to address the challenges facing our institution”.

This policy, he assured, would serve as the cornerstone of the Council’s governance approach, ensuring that decisions are made with input from all corners of the college community.

Recognizing the crucial role that staff play in the day-to-day operations and overall success of the institution, Professor Afolabi pledged the council’s commitment to addressing their concerns, majorly, on welfare and training for productivity.

The Council chairman, acknowledged the ongoing issues related to welfare, professional development, and working conditions, and assured that the council would prioritize these matters.

“The staff are the backbone of this institution. We are committed to creating a conducive environment that not only meets your needs but also motivates you to excel in your duties,” he poised.

In a spirited session with the student body, the Chairman stated the importance of maintaining high academic standards and ensuring that students receive a holistic education that prepares them for the future.

Professor Afolabi also underscored the council’s focus on improving infrastructure, enhancing the quality of teaching, and expanding extracurricular opportunities.

“You are the future of this institution and the country at large. We are committed to providing you with the best possible educational experience, one that is not only academically rigorous but also enriching in every aspect, ” he said.

Professor Afolabi and his members expressed satisfaction with the state of the college having toured the length and breadth of the Yaba campus, but acknowledged the need for further improvements.

He noted, “while the College has made significant strides, there is still much work to be done. Our commitment to excellence will drive us to make the necessary investments in infrastructure and resources to elevate the foremost institution to greater heights.”

Welcoming the new Council to the College, the Rector, Dr (Engr.) Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul stated that the arrival of the new Council has poured oil on troubled waters as the College will breathe a sigh of relief.

He said that the entire college has been looking forward to the new Council while anticipating with optimism the new council’s leadership.

Also Read:

“The Chairman’s emphasis on unity, open communication, and a shared commitment to excellence has laid a strong foundation for the council’s work.

“We are hopeful that this new era of leadership will usher in transformative changes that will not only preserve the College’s legacy but also propel it to new levels of achievement,” he added.

Post Views: 0