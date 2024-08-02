Gov. AbdulRazaq commends Kwara residents for shunning protest, says we can’t afford to hurt ourselves

As the #EndBadGovernance protest enters day 2, there was no protest across the nooks and crannies of Kwara state as residents have fully reportedly returned to their usual businesses.

It was gathered that shop owners and offices, unlike yesterday when they partially opened for fear of protesters, opened for businesses as early as 9am.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has commended the people of the state including young people for opting for peace and harmony.

He specifically commended the people of the state for shunning the temptation to repeat ugly history in a statement made available to journalists on Friday by his Chief press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye.

“I am again proud of every Kwaran today. The peace in the state is a true reflection of who we are, and we should continue along that path.

“This is our state, the only one we have; we should not do anything that may bring violence, hurt one another, or lead to loss of lives and properties. We do not need it.

“I wholeheartedly acknowledge the wisdom of our people, old and young, who have chosen the viable option of positive engagement, safety, peace, and harmony. God bless you all,” the statement read.

