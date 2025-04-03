Breaking: Following heavy traffic on Wednesday, FG reopens closed Lagos bridge

Following the heavy traffic that occurred on the first day of the closure of Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, the Federal Government has announced its immediate re-opening.

The motoring public on Wednesday suffered long delays in and around Victoria Island owing to the closure of the bridge for repairs.

The heavy rain that also occurred the same day in almost all parts of Lagos on the first day of work after the Eid-el-Fitr holiday break added to the delays.

But in a statement late on Wednesday, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, announced the reopening of the bridge.

In a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, Umahi said the bridge, which was to have remained close from April 1 until May, has been reopened with immediate effect.

Umahi said that necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out later.

He said that palliative works were underway to ensure that the bridge would be motorable.

He regretted inconveniences caused to the motoring public by the closure, and appealed for understanding and cooperation.

