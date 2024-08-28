‘Pray for me’, Nigerian video director, TG Omori shares update on failed kidney transplant

Popular Nigerian music director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Smith, better known as TG Omori, has revealed that he had a failed kidney transplant.

TG Omori, in an earlier update on X.com, disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant and is only alive because his only brother donated one of his kidneys.

He wrote, “Yesterday my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again,”

Also taking to his Instagram story, the music director shared pictures of himself on a hospital bed receiving oxygen.

Captioning the pictures, he wrote, “keep my spirit alive. I don’t wanna die.”

However, in an update, TG Omori revealed that the transplant was unsuccessful, and urged the public to pray for him in these trying times.

“One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me,” he wrote on X.

In another recent update, TG Omori shared that he had been taken to the Operating Theatre about three times, expressing a zest to live.

“Went into this theater 3times, wasn’t just destined to die today, ” TG Omori wrote.

This revelation has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers.

Omori, also known as Boy Director, is known for his exceptional work with top artists like Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Naira Marley, Asake, and many others.

