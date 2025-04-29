Anambra: Eight dead, six injured as bus collides with tanker

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command has reported that an accident at Ukpo Junction on Nteje-Awka Road in the state resulted in eight fatalities and six injuries on Sunday night.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Joyce Alexander, on Monday in Awka, the state capital, confirmed this to newsmen.

Alexander said the crash involved a Mack tanker without a registration number and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number: EKP375XM.

She attributed the accident to speeding and wrongful overtaking, which led to a head-on collision.

She said that an eyewitness account and preliminary investigations showed that the bus was traveling from Abakaliki in Ebonyi State to Onitsha in Anambra State.

Alexander said: “The bus was speeding and overtook dangerously before colliding with the tanker, which was heading towards Awka on a single carriageway.

“The crash resulted in eight fatalities – four males and four females, while six others: two males and four females, were injured.

“The rescue team from Nteje attended to the injured victims, transporting them to the hospital for treatment.

“They took the bodies of the deceased to Jerusalem Mortuary in Nteje after confirmation by a doctor.”

The Sector Commander visited the surviving victims at Regina Caeli Hospital and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka to assess their conditions and offer support.

She condoled with the families of the dead and wished a speedy recovery to the injured victims.

Alexander also met with the Chief of Taskforce, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to identify areas for improvement and implement measures to reduce the risk of future accidents.

She urged drivers to prioritise their safety and that of others by maintaining a safe speed.

“Drivers must ensure they drive at a minimum safe speed and only overtake when the road is clear,” Alexander said.

