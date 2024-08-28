Police apprehend Bayelsa PDP chieftain for illegal possession of firearms

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Amadein Tibiebi, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of Zone 16 of the Nigerian Police for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

According to reports, Tibiebi, an ex-militant, who is currently undergoing interrogation, is being held at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command due to the lack of a detention facility at Zone 16.

PUNCH reports that the arrest on Monday is a follow-up to a November 2021 incident in which one Richard Okon was arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms at a wake-keep at Koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Okon, in a confessional video, had claimed that the gun he was caught with belonged to Tibiebi, who he was working with, although nothing was made of the incident.

A police source said Tibiebi was previously invited by the police, but he presented fake licenses and forged documents and was subsequently released due to his connections.

His present arrest is reportedly based on a fresh petition to the police on allegations of threat to life because, according to the source, he was not deterred by the 2021 incident, but has been boastful of his connections.

Another source at Zone 16 disclosed that when he was arrested, Tibiebi called very senior citizens including senators and top law enforcement officers in a bid to avert detention.

“Tibiebi is being investigated for alleged illegal possession of firearms. It is a serious offence, but he has been calling very powerful people to go scot free,” the source said.

Tibiebi is a nephew and chief security officer to a former PDP state chairman, Cleopas Moses, who represented Bayelsa Central Senatorial District at the Ninth Senate.

A community source said, “Tibiebi has been boastful about being untouchable by law enforcement officials because of his connections in the PDP and state government.”

When contacted, Zone 16 Public Relations Officer, Emonena Gunn, confirmed the arrest saying the matter was under investigation.

He did not however provide further details.

