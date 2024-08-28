Katsina launches anti-terrorism operation in 19 LGs

As part of its effort to fight terrorism, the Katsina State Government has launched a 30-day sustained joint security operation in 19 front-line local government areas of the State.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, announced this to journalists late Tuesday after an expanded State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Katsina.

The meeting was convened by Governor Radda in a bid to address the recent surge in bandit attacks exploiting the cover provided by the rainy season and high crops.

Key stakeholders present at the meeting included members of the State Security Council, Local Government Chairmen, District Heads, Divisional Police Officers, Department of State Services representatives, Heads of Vigilante Groups, Katsina Community Watch Corps Commanders, and Civil Defence officials from 19 local government areas.

The affected areas include Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankia, Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Dutsin-ma, Kurfi, Kankara, Musawa, Matazu, Malumfashi, Danja, Bakori, Funtua, Charanchi, and Batagarawa.

Muazu disclosed that the following resolutions were unanimously adopted to implement a community-based approach to security, leveraging local intelligence and participation.

“Launch of a 30-day sustained operation across all 19 local government areas, utilising the combined forces of all security agencies to protect lives and properties.

“Activation of the four-tier security structure established by Katsina State law to galvanize coordinated community-based security operations.

“Empowerment of affected local government councils to provide modalities for security operations, emphasizing strong community-based intelligence gathering mechanisms.

“A call to traditional rulers to use their platforms to preach and pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state,” he stated.

According to the commissioner, the measures represent a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackling our communities’ security challenges.

“The Katsina State Government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and will spare no effort in implementing these resolutions.

“We urge all citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report suspicious activities in their areas.

“Together, we can build a safer and more secure Katsina State,” Muazu added.

