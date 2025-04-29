NLNG initiates new empowerment scheme for host communities

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has announced the launch of the Vocational, Innovation, Business, and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES) for its more than 110 host and pipeline communities in Rivers State.

The General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Dr. Sophia Horsefall made this known on Monday.

She said this during the inauguration of the economic empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Horsfall, represented by Charles Epelle, Manager of Community Relations and Sustainable Development, stated that VIBES would replace the Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), which had been operational since 2004.

She explained that VIBES was established to foster entrepreneurial knowledge and networks essential for the development of entrepreneurs and change-makers within Rivers communities.

She said: “NLNG believes that entrepreneurship is not merely about starting and running businesses but creating opportunities that drive economic growth and positive social change in our host communities.

“We are confident that VIBES will foster an environment in which individuals can establish businesses, generate employment, and emerge as innovators.

“This belief underpins our commitment to nurturing local capacity and enabling individuals to become creators of jobs, wealth, and lasting impact.”

Horsfall noted that the previous scheme had trained over 1,400 youths across 10 different empowerment programmes over the past 21 years.

Also Read

The programmes include automotive engineering, advanced welding, catering and hotel management, fashion design and cosmetology, farm management, information and communication technology, as well as photography and video production.

She added that NLNG had assembled industry experts in entrepreneurship, business development, law, technology and innovation, and several other fields to continue the training and mentoring of selected business operators.

According to Horsfall, the model will ensure their continued survival, growth, and sustainability of the businesses.

She said: “Beneficiaries will undergo professional, practical, and participatory training designed to build robust technical and managerial capacities.

“The top 50 participants will each receive a grant of $1,300 (about N2.91 million), disbursed in two tranches.

“This funding is intended to assist in scaling up their businesses, supported by a broader system of mentorship, networking opportunities, and additional services.”

The NLNG General Manager also stated that the company would provide comprehensive business training, covering financial management, marketing, strategic planning, legal practices, and other essential areas.

Horsfall, however, expressed regret that only about 300 of the 1,400 individuals trained under the discontinued YES scheme had established and were operating viable businesses to date.

Post Views: 21