Tinubu hails Olowosago, Oriwu Sun on 40th anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Chief Monsor Olowosago, prominent journalist and publisher of Oriwu Sun community newspaper, on the publication’s 40th anniversary.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday.

Reputed as the most enduring community newspaper in the country, the Ikorodu, Lagos State-based Oriwu Sun has weathered the storms and remains on the newsstands till now.

The President praised Olowosago for his pioneering work in community journalism and contributions to the growth and development of the Ikorodu community and Lagos State.

He said: “Through Oriwu Sun, Olowosago has helped to put Ikorodu on the centre stage by promoting and propagating the town.

“The newspaper has also proven invaluable to the development of the Ikorodu community and has helped preserve and promote the people’s culture, tradition, and religion.”

While praying that Oriwu Sun will surmount publishing challenges in a digital age, the President wished Olowosago good health and more grace.

