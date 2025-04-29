Bishop T.D. Jakes hands over church to daughter, son-in-law

The Founder of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, United States of America, Bishop T. D. Jakes, has handed over the running of the church to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Pastor Toure Roberts.

Jakes, who suffered a heart attack while preaching some months ago, announced this on April 27, 2025 during a Sunday morning service.

He said his recent health scare in November 2024 played a major role in his decision to transition the leadership of the church.

He said: “You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me.

“And I’m so grateful.

“I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you be sheep without a shepherd.”

Also Read

According to Jakes, the handing over to the Roberts will take place in July.

Speaking after her father’s announcement, Sarah said: “I’m grateful, I’m honoured, as your daughter.

“I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

Post Views: 7