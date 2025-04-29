24 Nigerians nabbed in Ghana, EFCC begins probe

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Okotie-Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos State have commenced investigations of 24 Nigerian youths arrested in Ghana over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

They were arrested on April 17, 2025 at Kumsark Estate, Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra, Ghana, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on April 25, 2025.

Speaking during the handing over of the suspects to the EFCC’s Lagos Directorate 2 on Monday, the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Lagos Zonal Command, Comfort Agboko, said: “On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Agency received a total of Two Hundred and Thirty-one (231) Nigerians comprising twenty-four (24) suspects and Two Hundred and Seven ( 207) victims from EOCO that repatriated them from Ghana upon their arrest on April 17, 2025 on the suspicion of their involvement in internet fraud.

“Preliminary investigations by NAPTIP revealed that these individuals were engaged in cyber-related crimes, including romance scams, phishing, and fraudulent online transactions, some of which are suspected to have ties to cybercrime networks.”

Agboko, who spoke on behalf of the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta L. Adamu Bello, described the collaboration between NAPTIP and the EFCC as “pivotal in addressing the nexus between human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime.

“This partnership had yielded significant results in the past, including a similar case handed over to your Commission in 2022, which led to the conviction of four suspects for Advanced Free Fraud.

“The current handover is a continuation of this synergy, with NAPTIP leveraging EFCC’s expertise in financial crime investigations to ensure thorough prosecution of the suspects.”

While receiving the suspects, the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the NAPTIP for sustaining the existing collaboration with the Commission in a bid to stamp out economic and financial crimes from the country.

Ghali also assured the Agency that the Commission would conduct a comprehensive investigation to establish the extent of the involvement of the suspects in the alleged fraudulent activities, while also unearthing their potential links.

He said: “On behalf of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, I hereby take over the 24 suspects, 276 laptops; 118 mobile phones;,12 pieces of NIN; two Voters Cards, two Drivers Licences, 10 ATM cards, and five COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“I assure you that we will be diligent and investigate this matter.

“I also assure you that justice will be done and the perpetrators brought to book.”

