Police probe unnatural death of Poly Rector’s guard

The Ogun State Police Command has begun investigation into the case of a sudden and unnatural death of a 35-year-old man, Ali Panami Gumi, in the Festac GRA extension area of Ijebu-Ode.

This information was gleaned from a Situation Report obtained by The Eagle Online from the police command.

According to the information made available to The Eagle Online, Mwo Evbodi Victor, the Chief Security Officer of the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese, reported the incident to the police.

Gumi until his death was attached to the residence of the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Rasaq Akinbola.

According to the Situation Report, following the report by Victor at Igbeba Police Division, detectives visited the scene.

The body of the victim was inspected, photographs were taken, but there was no mark of violence on the deceased.

The Eagle Online, however, was made to understand: “Some drugs suspected to be marijuana, liquid substances in a cellophane he was taking before becoming lifeless were seen and recovered.”

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to The Eagle Online on Tuesday, said efforts are being made to contact the family of the deceased.

Odutola said the Seriki of the Hausa community in the area had been contacted.

The Police Public Relations Officer said investigation to unravel the cause of death is ongoing and further development would be communicated to the public.