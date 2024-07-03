Police arrest two dismissed soldiers, four others

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two dismissed soldiers and four others for alleged armed robbery and car theft.

The Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Tuesday when he paraded the suspects and exhibits.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the two dismissed soldiers belonged to a robbery gang that allegedly specialised in snatching vehicles at gunpoint from motorists in different parts of the state and selling them also within Lagos.

He said the robbery suspects were arrested by the Command’s tactical team based in Surulere after information and due diligence investigations were carried out on them within one month.

The spokesperson said three of them were arrested in Lagos State and one in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while two vehicles were recovered from them.

Hundeyin said: “They have been operating for quite a while before their arrest.

“They are four in number, two are dismissed soldiers.

“One was dismissed in 2014 and the other in 2017.

“They carried out their crime wearing full military uniform.

“Our investigation so far revealed that the gang has snatched a total of 13 cars, two have been recovered.

“We also recovered the military uniform, military identity cards with various ranks, including Lieutenant Colonel.”