Police arrest two suspected burglars in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected burglars: Suleiman Muhammed and Babangida Kabir in the Eleweran axis of Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the 18-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested on Friday.

A source told The Eagle Online that Kabir and Muhammed were seen at about 1:30am carrying about 11 pieces of iron/burglary proof on a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle, colour red, with registration number: ABG372.

The informant was said to have immediately alerted one Inspector Isah Shamsu, posted on guard duty at the house of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sokari Pedro, and thy both pursued the suspects and apprehended them.

A police source told The Eagle Online that the patrol team dispatched to the area got involved in the case and followed the suspects to an uncompleted building where the property was stolen.

“Identity of the house owner and value of the property are yet to be known but the suspects, exhibits and motorcycle recovered have been taken to the station for further investigations,” the source added.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to The Eagle Online on Saturday.

According to Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, the case has been referred to the DCB and further development will be communicated to the public