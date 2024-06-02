Ekiti hosts renowned global tourism cyclist influencer, Edward Wonders

Sterling Bank’s Torrista Tourism Digital Promotion platform made history as it powered Edward Wonders, a globally celebrated tourism cyclist influencer, to Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Wonders’s visit was marked with a warm reception by key officials of the Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti State.

Those who welcomed him included Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State; Adegboyega Morakinyo, Executive Secretary; and Peculiar Ekiran, Special Assistant at the Bureau of Tourism.

Sterling Bank introduced the Torrista platform to enhance the promotion of Nigeria’s rich tourism potential.

Abiola Adelana, the Head of Tourism and Hospitality Desk at Sterling Bank, emphasised that Torrista is a core component of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The decision to inaugurate the platform in Ekiti State was influenced by Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s exceptional efforts in positioning the state as a premier travel destination.

Adelana further revealed the upcoming signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sterling Bank and the Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to engage renowned influencers like Wonders to captivate a global audience and spotlight the tourism assets of Ekiti State.

Adelana added: “We are excited to launch our Torrista platform in Ekiti State, and to welcome Edward Wonders, a renowned cyclist tourism influencer, to the city of Ado Ekiti.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to promoting tourism in Nigeria and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our country.

“Ekit State has been chosen as the first location to host the Torrista Tourism Promotion platform because of its diverse tourist attractions, including Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Arinta Waterfall, and Olosunta Hill.

“Through this platform, Sterling Bank aims to connect tourists with local experiences and promote sustainable tourism development in the state.

“Edward Wonders, an avid cyclist and social media influencer, will be exploring the tourist destinations in Ekiti State and sharing his experiences on the Torrista platform.

“His engaging content will inspire travelers to visit Ekiti and explore its hidden gems, while also raising awareness about responsible tourism practices.”

The Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State has partnered with Sterling Bank to host Wonders and support the Torrista Tourism Promotion platform.

Together, they aim to leverage digital technology to promote tourism, create economic opportunities for local communities, and preserve the cultural heritage of Ekiti State.

Adelana added: “As the Torrista platform continues to grow, Sterling Bank remains committed to empowering local influencers, like Edward Wonders, to share their passion for travel and promote Nigeria as a premier tourism destination.

“Through collaborations with government agencies and private sector partners, the bank hopes to drive sustainable tourism growth and create lasting impact in communities across the country.”

The presence of Edward Wonders in Ado Ekiti signifies a significant milestone for both Sterling Bank’s Torrista platform and the Bureau of Tourism Development Ekiti Ekiti State.

The partnership between these entities underscores a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism growth and fostering economic development in the region.