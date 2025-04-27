NUSA condemns another attack on Nigerians in South Africa

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned another brutal attack on seven Nigerians and the kidnapping of one Ani Silas on Thursday in Springs, Gauteng Province.

Akindele Olunloyo, National Publicity Secretary of NUSA, said in a statement on Sunday that Silas was beaten unconscious and forcibly taken from his workplace by a member of staff of a television station.

The statement said the assailant was accompanied by his media team, private security personnel and members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) Crime Prevention Unit attached to the Springs SAPS Station.

“Numerous onlookers witnessed the unprovoked attack and abduction, and NUSA has obtained video evidence showing SAPS officers standing by while this heinous act was committed,” NUSA said.

It said the behaviour by law enforcement officials represented a severe dereliction of duty and suggested potential complicity in what constituted multiple criminal offences under South African law.

The group said: “Despite extensive searches of morgues, hospitals, and police stations throughout Gauteng Province, Mr Silas remains missing.

Also Read:

“A formal kidnapping case (Case Number: 508/4/2025) has been registered at the Springs SAPS station.

“NUSA leadership has been informed that the matter has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).”

The apex body of Nigerians in South Africa demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Silas on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The group also asked for full accountability for all those involved in his assault and abduction, including the immediate arrest and suspension of the SAPS officers who failed to prevent the alleged attack.

It further demanded a formal investigation and arrest of the assailant and accomplices for their recurring pattern of violent xenophobic attacks against Nigerian nationals.

NUSA also demanded public assurance from the South African authorities that the rights of all foreign nationals will be protected as guaranteed by the South African Constitution and international human rights conventions.

The statement reminded all parties involved that South African law explicitly prohibited acts of torture, assault, and kidnapping under the Prevention and Combating of Torture of Persons Act 13 of 2013.

It quoted NUSA President, Smart Nwobi, as calling on all Nigerians in South Africa to remain vigilant and peaceful during this critical time.

“We are in communication with the Nigerian government’s foreign Missions in South Africa, international human rights organisations and the African Union regarding this grave matter,” Nwobi said.

He said should the demands of NUSA not be met by the specified deadline, the Nigerian community in Springs had resolved to peacefully occupy the Springs police station.

Nwobi added that the union would pursue all available legal avenues to secure justice for Silas and other victims of the attack.

Post Views: 8