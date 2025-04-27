Ghanaian ladies attempting to smuggle Loud into Nigeria nabbed

Three Ghanaian ladies have been nabbed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Seme border in Lagos State while attempting to smuggle combined 4.8kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, into Nigeria

The ladies were nabbed on April 20, 2025 at the Gbaji checkpoint by NDLEA operatives, a statement by the NDLEA said on Sunday.

The suspects arrested were Haziza Zubairu, 42; Samirat Mustapha, 43; and Jamila Salifu, 26.

In Kano State, a 60-year-old grandma, Safiya Shamsu, was on April 25, 2025 nabbed at Samegu area of Kumbotso Local Government Area with 5.6kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, while another suspect Muntari Labaran, 35, was taken into custody following the seizure of 100 litres of codeine syrup from him at Yelwa area of Dala LGA.

A total of 3,814.9kg skunk was destroyed on two farms in Ugbodu community, Ovia North East LGA, Edo State on April 24 when NDLEA operatives raided the plantations where three suspects: Samuel Samson, 26; Daniel Peter, 20; and Abel Edah, 31, were arrested.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Also Read:

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Dan-Doro Community Arabic Secondary School, Doro, Katsina State; St. James Anglican School, Badariya, Kebbi State; Federal Government Girls College, Tambuwal, Sokoto State; and members of Oganiru age grade, Onitsha, Anambra State; while the Lagos State Strategic Command of NDLEA paid WADA advocacy visit to the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi.

Post Views: 31