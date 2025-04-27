Sanwo-Olu congratulate Elegushi on 15th coronation anniversary

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s message was contained in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

He said the reign of Oba Ademola Elegushi, the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, has brought peace, growth and development to the domain.

The governor said Oba Elegushi is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in community service, considering how he has transformed his kingdom within 15 years to become a destination of choice for real estate development and entertainment, leisure and hospitality.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on his 15th coronation anniversary.

Also Read:

“Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is a visionary and vibrant monarch who has distinguished himself in community service as a committed, devoted, selfless and passionate leader and traditional ruler.

“I want to applaud Oba Elegushi over his development policies in the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom. The people of the kingdom are lucky to have a dedicated, loving and caring monarch as their traditional ruler. So, he deserves all the accolades for the impactful and purposeful life that he has lived, especially in the last 15 years of his reign.

“Since ascending the throne of his forefathers 15 years ago, Oba Elegushi has displayed exemplary leadership in his domain. I commend his passion and commitment to the growth and development of Ikate-Elegushi as traditional ruler and the State as a member of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which plays an essential role in governance, mobilising community support for policies, and serving as a link between the authorities and local communities.

“As Oba Saheed Elegushi celebrates his 15 years on the throne, I pray that God will continue to bestow on him good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a continuous reign of peace and prosperity in Ikate-Elegushi. He will witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.”

Post Views: 1