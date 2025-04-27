Access Bank staff secretly films naked female colleagues at work

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a former Quality Assurance Specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos State, has been accused of secretly recording his colleagues while they used the restrooms.

Sources told the Foundation For Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that Ejezie was caught in the female restroom around 1:30am on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Access Bank reportedly ordered his arrest.

A subsequent raid on his residence revealed hundreds of compromising video clips.

However, Ejezie has since been released, raising concerns among affected staff members who fear they may not get justice.

As reported by FIJ, initially, Ejezie’s LinkedIn profile still reflected his employment status with Access Bank as of Friday morning, but by midday, it had been updated to indicate he was no longer with the institution.

His profile showed that he joined Access Bank as a contact centre agent in February 2023 and was promoted to Quality Assurance Specialist in October of the same year.

Multiple sources said that staff at the contact centre, which operates on a shift basis, often sleep, shower, and change at the office.

It was during one of these shifts that Ejezie allegedly sneaked into the women’s restroom, intending to place a hidden recording device.

A female staff member noticed a phone pointed towards her from an adjacent toilet cubicle while she was bathing. Alarmed, she raised the alarm, leading colleagues to confront and identify Ejezie as the individual hiding inside.

Further investigation by FIJ revealed that Ejezie had stored numerous videos of male and female colleagues in various states of undress.

A police search of his home reportedly uncovered over 400 videos saved on his laptop.

Sources also alleged that Ejezie had been selling the videos through platforms such as OnlyFans and Telegram, with buyers including foreign nationals.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Ejezie’s release and the bank’s subdued response have fuelled speculation that the matter might be downplayed to protect the institution’s image.

Staff members expressed their fears, noting that many of the victims were unaware they had been recorded, and some feared the potential long-term consequences if the videos circulated online.

Workers said a Friday morning meeting convened by the management failed to ease their concerns.

They were informed that staying overnight at the office was now prohibited and warned that future violations would carry heavy legal penalties.

However, employees believe these measures are insufficient and accuse the management of prioritising corporate reputation over the wellbeing of affected staff.

“We are traumatised, and there is no support being provided. People have the right to know if they were recorded so they are not haunted by this in the future,” a staff member said.

FIJ reached out to Access Bank for comments, but no official response had been received as of press time.

