Over 2m opioids for distribution in Niger Republic, Nigeria recovered

Over two million consignments of opioids meant for distribution in Niger Republic and Nigeria have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The interdiction by the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency was carried out in Jigawa State and Kano State in Nigeria.

The operatives, acting on intelligence, on April 23, 2025 seized the consignments of opioids being moved from Kano State to Niger Republic and Yobe State through Jigawa State.

The psychoactive substances were being moved in a Toyota Sienna vehicle marked ABJ 182 NW at about 2:30am on Wednesday along Kano-Ringim Road, Gumel town when anti-narcotic officers on patrol intercepted them, with two suspects: Abba Ibrahim, 28, and Shuaibu Umar, 29, arrested.

Recovered from the Sienna vehicle were 200,000 pills of tramadol 250mg and 217,500 capsules of pregabalin.

Also Read

A swift follow up operation in Kano led to the arrest of the supplier, 41-year-old Jamilu Muhammad, at his residence located at Mil Tara, Layin Technical area of Kano, while an additional 1,584,000 pills of tramadol 250mg stacked inside a Nissan 18-seater bus marked DAL 372 XA and a room in his house were discovered and evacuated.

This brings the total number of the recovered opioids to 2,001,500 pills.

Post Views: 22