Saudi-bound cocaine inside body cream intercepted + Video 

Barely a week after operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency uncovered 20 parcels of cocaine concealed inside religious books going to Saudi Arabia at a logistics company in Lagos State, they have again intercepted another shipment of 46 wraps of cocaine weighing 547 grams hidden in body cream going to the Middle East country.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the seizure was made on April 23, 2025 at a courier firm in Lagos.

Another consignment intercepted the same day included 1.8kg pentazocine injection and 60grams bromazepam tablets heading to Canada.

